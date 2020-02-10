$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $998.82 million to $1.01 billion. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.
Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. 1,000,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,402. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $8.80.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.
