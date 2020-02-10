$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $998.82 million to $1.01 billion. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after buying an additional 69,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 114,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,526,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. 1,000,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,402. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

