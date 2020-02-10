$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.89. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

NYSE BAX traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22. Baxter International has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $95.00.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,792,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,765,000 after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,033,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,038,000 after acquiring an additional 319,891 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,834,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.