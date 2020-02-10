$0.65 EPS Expected for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aircastle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.58. Aircastle posted earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aircastle.

Get Aircastle alerts:

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other Aircastle news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth $5,737,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AYR remained flat at $$32.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,485. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. Aircastle has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aircastle (AYR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.