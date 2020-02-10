$0.39 EPS Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 109.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $577,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 95.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 190,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,936,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,397. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

