Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZYNE. Roth Capital began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $5.03 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $119.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 4.59.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

