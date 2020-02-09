Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Trading Down 2.3%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.19, 221,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 397,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 139.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

