Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Shares Down 5.3%

Zoetic International Plc (LON:ZOE)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09), 329,441 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.55 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.08.

Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.86) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Zoetic International Plc, a vertically integrated CBD company, produces and sells CBD in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company also holds a 7.5% carried working interest in the Colorado Shale, which comprises eight wells located in East Denver. In addition, it holds interest in the Kansas Nitrogen; Enhanced Oil Recovery and Highlands Water Resources projects; and Montana project, a natural gas and helium deposit covering an area of approximately 154,072 acres in south Eastern Montana.

