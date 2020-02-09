ZMINE Hits Market Capitalization of $277,976.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $277,976.00 and $178.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00399525 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012473 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

