Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $173.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended fourth quarter 2019 on a strong note with better-than-expected results. The company registered impressive results fueled by improved performance across all of the geographies and most of the operating segments. Zimmer Biomet is also executing well within its priority areas like quality remediation, supply recovery efforts and product launches. In terms of product launch, the launch of Revision system, ROSA robotics Knee, mymobility digital health platform, Avenir are among major achievements. Zimmer Biomet has outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, costs and expenses are denting the adjusted operating margin for the company. Adverse currency movements continue to be a concern. Declining Spine & CMF sales also disappoints.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.60.

Shares of ZBH traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $156.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.77. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $159.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 88,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 252,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after buying an additional 70,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

