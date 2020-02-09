Zacks: Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 542,166 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIOT opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $524.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.53. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $149.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

