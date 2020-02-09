Zacks: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Given $13.25 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kearny Financial an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on KRNY. TheStreet downgraded Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 16.78%.

Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

