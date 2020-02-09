Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to “Hold”

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Get Lovesac alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on LOVE. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Lovesac in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Lovesac stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.29. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $407,170.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $36,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,820.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104. 54.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 131,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 104,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.