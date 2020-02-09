Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to “Buy”

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

KRC opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

