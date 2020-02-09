Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Buy

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

EGAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

EGAN opened at $8.35 on Friday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth about $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in eGain by 11.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in eGain by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

