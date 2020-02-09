Zacks Investment Research Lowers Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SREV. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Servicesource International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Servicesource International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

SREV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 316,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,369. Servicesource International has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 53,238 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

