Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.38 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $13.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $283.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

