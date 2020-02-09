Zacks Investment Research Lowers GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of GLPG traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.83. The company had a trading volume of 69,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,802. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $251.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter worth about $1,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

