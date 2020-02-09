Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

COHU has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 172,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,502. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cohu by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohu by 922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 162,438 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

