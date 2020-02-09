Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $162.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 45.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 38.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.