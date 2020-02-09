Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,176. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $220.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.84.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.