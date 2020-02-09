Zacks: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citi Trends an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citi Trends by 4,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 300,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,809,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Citi Trends by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 167,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRN stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $283.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

