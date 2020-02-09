Zacks: Brokerages Expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Announce $4.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.53 and the highest is $4.57. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $4.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 62,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,111. The company has a market capitalization of $646.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 20.84 and a quick ratio of 19.32. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.