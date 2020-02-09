Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NEO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. 558,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,019. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,120.12 and a beta of 1.03.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $4,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,283,481 shares in the company, valued at $54,986,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,778. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

