Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. Univest Financial posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 175,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

