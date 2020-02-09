Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report sales of $7.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.79 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $40.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.64 million to $40.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.93 million, with estimates ranging from $23.05 million to $36.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $96,216.21. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Insiders acquired a total of 7,885 shares of company stock worth $106,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 9,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,280. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

