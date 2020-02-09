Zacks: Analysts Expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Quotient Technology posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QUOT. Dougherty & Co raised Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. First Analysis raised Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $935.28 million, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

In other news, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,499.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $301,771. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

