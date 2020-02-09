Zacks: Analysts Expect Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) to report $50.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Care.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.81 million and the lowest is $50.80 million. Care.com reported sales of $49.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Care.com will report full-year sales of $208.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.40 million to $208.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.81 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $224.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Care.com.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Care.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Care.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Care.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Care.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Care.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Care.com by 597.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Care.com during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Care.com stock remained flat at $$14.99 on Thursday. 446,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,476. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Care.com has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $496.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

