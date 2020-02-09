Zacks: Analysts Expect Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Beyondspring reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beyondspring.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07).

BYSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyondspring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 49.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 13.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

BYSI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,430. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $446.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Beyondspring has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

