Zacks: Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $25,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. 84,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.05 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

