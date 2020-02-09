Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,696,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,825,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

