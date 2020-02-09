Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post $0.89 EPS

Brokerages expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Republic Services posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Republic Services.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.14. 1,045,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,222. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

