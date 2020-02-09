Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post $0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.73. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 318,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 917.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

