Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will announce $696.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $688.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $705.87 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $701.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.86. 634,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

