Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Yum China worth $22,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,709,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,810,000 after purchasing an additional 186,283 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after purchasing an additional 486,380 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,318,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,323,000 after purchasing an additional 127,708 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after purchasing an additional 707,906 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,391,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

