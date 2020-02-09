Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 200 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.38. 1,656,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $92.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

