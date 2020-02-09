Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247,004 shares during the quarter. News accounts for about 3.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.96% of News worth $245,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,246 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,306,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 557.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 746,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 633,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of News by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 523,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. 6,367,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,603. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corp has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

