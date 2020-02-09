Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,256,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $86,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

CL stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,660. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

