Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 5.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $435,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $51.31 on Friday, reaching $1,909.59. The company had a trading volume of 444,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,312. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,007.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,964.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.