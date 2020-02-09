Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $39.60 Average PT from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YMAB. Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $115,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $635,320. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 784,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 394,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 205,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

