Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $4.23. Xunlei shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 2,026,471 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $286.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 80.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,396,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 111.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

