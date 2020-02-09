Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 537,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.34. Xperi has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 137,434.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 891,950 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

