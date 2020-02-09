XML Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 118,504 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 984.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 62,372 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.03. 382,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

