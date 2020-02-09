XML Financial LLC Makes New $915,000 Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Eagle Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGBN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 137,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,624. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

EGBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood cut Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

