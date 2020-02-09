XML Financial LLC Invests $579,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $13,564,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 291,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,572,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SUN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 292,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,282. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.