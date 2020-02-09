XML Financial LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. XML Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.63. The company had a trading volume of 114,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,970. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.35 and a 12 month high of $166.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

