XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 32,567 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $115,063,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,845,000. Gainplan LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 216,288 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.73. 1,357,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $142.02 and a 52-week high of $187.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

