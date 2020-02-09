XML Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,690,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010,734. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

