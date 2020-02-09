X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $7,421.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00050628 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,341,981,635 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

