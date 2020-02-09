Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,087.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,087.27 ($14.30).

Several analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.57) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut WPP to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 985 ($12.96) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.26) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total value of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

Shares of WPP traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 968.80 ($12.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,030 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 986.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.39. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

