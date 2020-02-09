World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.53. 4,597,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,544. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

